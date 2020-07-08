A TEENAGER will appear in court following a robbery in Clacton.

A man in his 30s was allegedly robbed in Stambridge Road in the early hours on August 3 last year.

Three people were arrested shortly after.

Kashton Dear, 18, from Langham Drive, Clacton, has now been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 8 to face a charge of robbery.

Two other people arrested, a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, have been told they face no further action.