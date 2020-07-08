AN entire street of friendly neighbours donned fancy dress outfits as part of a magical and themed parade in a bid to lift community spirits.

Gainsford Gardens, in Clacton, turned into a colourful carnival of positivity as residents dressed up as their favourite Disney characters.

The event was organised by veteran crooner Trevor Ford, 83, and the light-hearted and uniting fairytale of fun starred everyone from Snow White and Woody from Toy Story, to Mickey Mouse and Cinderella.

Setting off to the famous strains of the Mickey Mouse Club March, the early morning parade saw the neighbours walk around the newly-built development’s cul-de-sac.

After returning, the cast of characters waved and curtseyed to the more elderly residents in the street, who happily watched on from their driveways.

The residents then all gathered in a socially-distanced circle, before laughing, dancing and singing together and enjoying a tasty barbecue.

Before long, Mr Ford took to the mic to start what would go onto be a 22-song set of Disney classics.

The charming singer, who often performs in care homes across Tendring, and is inspired by crooning legend Frank Sinatra, has been entertaining his neighbours since the start of lockdown.

In April, for example, he donned a Queen’s Guard outfit, complete with the famous furry Busby hat, in celebration of St George’s Day, before singing a set of songs from military bands.

For VE Day, he dressed up as wartime star Glen Miller and performed some of his greatest hits from his driveway, before delighting his neighbours with an American-themed performance on July 4.

Mr Ford says this particular themed occasion, however, was one everyone had been looking forward to for a while.

“I was amazed at how many different Disney characters there were, and the effort people had put in,” he said.

“It was truly amazing because everyone was dressed in fancy dress and even playing their characters.

“People have been looking forward to it for weeks and weeks and even been discussing their outfits with each other. Being the leader of the parade, I, of course, had to be Mickey Mouse.

“The key word here is positivity, because people have been saying how down they have been lately, and so we made sure the parade was the complete opposite of that.

“We had a wonderful time and it really was a joy to behold and wonderful to see such community spirit.”

As the lockdown gradually starts to ease, and restaurants, bars, shops and attractions begin to open again, Mr Ford says he wouldn’t have been surprised if the demand for his services started to wane.

But, despite his neighbours now being able to pass the time elsewhere, Mr Ford says they are continuing to look much closer to home for their entertainment.

“Someone said that I light the fuse and then the fireworks explode,” he said.

“Even when I finished my set on Sunday, the audience still wanted more, so I kept performing for them and a lot of people have been saying how amazing it was.

“They were already asking what I am going to do next, so I don’t think my neighbours will let me stop doing it, even though the lockdown is starting to ease.

“They are already talking about Halloween, those outfits will be horrific.

“It is definitely something I will still be happy to do, even once the lockdown has ended, because I enjoy it as well, just as much as the others do.”