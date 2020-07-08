A CARING woman is hoping to buy her friend a new motorbike after the one he was using to visit his grieving mum was snatched.

Karen Delves, 40, has lived in Clacton and Holland-on-Sea her entire life, and first met Paul Elliot, 49, of Constable Avenue, Clacton, about 20 years ago.

Last month, Mr Elliot’s dad, Robert Elliot, 72, died in hospital following a collision with a car while he was out cycling.

Since then, the hotel breakfast chef had been making daily trips to see and comfort his grieving mum - who lives on the other side of town - using his beloved Yamaha YBR 125 motorbike.

But he was left shocked and upset after discovering his only form of transport had been stolen from his driveway.

Getting to and from his mum’s home, as well as regularly going shopping for her, is now no longer as simple as it was previously.

Miss Delves has now launched a fundraiser with the hoping of generating £1,000 to ensure her friend can purchase a new motorbike and can continue to visit his elderly mum.

“Paul was a friend of a friend and I had always been told what a great guy he is,” she said.

“We would always say hello to each other, but since his dad died, we have spoken every day.

“Paul is a star for looking after his mum and I was gutted for him when I heard his motorbike had been stolen.

“So, I want to help him, and that is why I set up a fundraising page as I thought life is hard on him and it’s not fair. “

Miss Delves says she witnessed the collision involving Mr Elliot’s dad, in Holland-on-Sea, and stayed by his side until the paramedics arrived.

At the time, however, she was unaware who she was helping and did not actually realise the connection to her friend until the following day.

“I was walking to the Co-op and then saw what happened, so I cared for his dad, but I only found out who it was the next day,” she said.

“Paul sent me flowers and said that if there is anything I needed, all I had to do was ask.

“I know if I needed help he would be the first to help me, so I want to now help Paul.”

To donate to the fundraising appeal, visit tinyurl.com/yd7v4qno.