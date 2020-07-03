A MAN was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following a disturbance on Frinton Greensward.
Essex Police was called to The Esplanade following an altercation shortly before 7.15pm on Friday, June 26.
A man is alleged to have punched two men and pushed three women in the chest.
A 26-year-old man, from Luton, was arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault.
He has been released under investigation while officers continue their enquiries.
Picnicking families reportedly fled the genteel resort’s famous Greensward following the incident, which came as thousands of people headed to the coast after lockdown restrictions were eased.
Emergency services, including Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service, were called to the scene.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Clacton local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/93597/20.
Comments are closed on this article.