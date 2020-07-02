TEENAGE thugs stole a boy's bike during a "terrifying" knifepoint robbery at a BMX track in Clacton.

The 13-year-old was robbed by a gang of five or six men or boys at the BMX track off St John's Road.

The incident happened close to an alleyway leading to Litchfield Close.

It comes after a brave teenage cyclist's clothes were slashed as she fought off three would-be robbers in the same park, near Clacton Coastal Academy, in January.

The 19-year-old victim fought back after the men tried to pull her from her bike.

She later discovered her clothes had been slashed during the attack.

Cann Hall ward councillor Gina Placey said she was shocked by the latest incident.

"This must have been terrifying for the boy and absolutely devastating for his family.

“There must have been people about at that time of day driving on St John's Road, but the track can’t be seen very clearly from the road.

"I don’t think it’s particularly well used anymore because of the previous incident.

“I have spoken to a couple of families whose children used to use it, but it’s now got a bad reputation and people don’t feel safe there.

“I really feel sorry for the boy’s family and will be raising this further with Tendring Council.”

Stolen - the bike looks similar to the one pictured above.

The incident happened at about 5.10pm on June 22, although details were only released by Essex Police on Thursday.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are continuing to investigate a robbery in Clacton in which a 13-year-old boy’s bike was stolen.

"The boy was stopped by a group of five or six suspects men or teenage boys.

"One showed him the handle of a knife and demanded his bike, which he handed over.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has been offered a similar bike for sale recently, or knows of anyone who has recently come into possession of one and is suspicious about where it came from."

The suspects wore black clothes with hooded tops and had their faces covered.

They are all described as wearing tracksuits but one was wearing a puffa-style jacket over the top.

The person with the knife has been described as 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a balaclava.

Anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/90881/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.