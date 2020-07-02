DELAYS on train routes are expected until later this afternoon following lightning damage.
Lightning damaged some signalling equipment at Manningtree at about 2.30pm during a sudden storm.
A National Rails spokesman said: "As a result, trains are having to run at a reduced speed which is causing delays of up to 20 minutes to services between Ipswich and Colchester."
The delays are expected until 4pm today.
