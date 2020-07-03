A FARMING family has launched a new café and restaurant selling local produce next to a garden centre.

Smith Farms has built the Blue Garden Café on a vacant part of Clacton Garden Centre in St John’s Road.

The site was known as Bluehouse Farm, where a small dairy was run by the Smiths until the buildings were converted in 1969 into a garden centre, which is now run by the Brooks family.

It is hoped the new café, which opens tomorrow as lockdown restrictions are eased, will enhance the existing garden centre.

The café will be run by chef Henry Smith, son of St Osyth farmer Guy Smith, the former vice-president of the National Farmers’ Union.

Henry said: “The garden centres didn’t have a café, so putting one in the grounds of the centre is something we came up with two years ago.

“We’re a farming family so obviously thought we would have a taste of Tendring aspect to it.

“I think people don’t realise the Tendring Hundred is such a rich farming and fishing area.

“We’re keen to offer Tendring produce to local people and ensure it is fresh.

The café and restaurant was due to open on May 1 but the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“It was a frustrating start, but will now be opening for the first time on Saturday,” added Henry.

“It’s not the start we wanted but we fully understand we need to abide by the restrictions.”

There will also be an outside eating area, which will be open when the weather allows, and a landscaped garden area will be created.

The restaurant is part of a bid to diversify Smith Farms while supporting the rural community.

Henry added: “As a farming family the best way forward is to get produce as close to the customer as we can, so putting stuff directly on the plate is a great way to do that.

“Businesses like ours need to diversify to a certain extent to make sure we are future-proofed and robust enough going forward.”