POLICE seized Class A drugs during a raid on a home in Clacton.
Essex Police's Tendring Community Policing Team executed a warrant at a property in the resort on Wednesday morning.
Two people were arrested, but were later released under police investigation.
A spokesman for the force said: "The community team executed a drugs warrant at a property in Clacton.
"A quantity of drugs were located and two people arrested for Class A drug offences.
"They have keen interviewed and released under police investigation."
Anyone with information about drugs being dealt in the town is asked to report it to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
