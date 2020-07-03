FORMER actor turned Clacton MP Giles Watling is leading a campaign to save Britain’s theatres in the wake of coronavirus.

Theatres, including Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre, Princes Theatre and Frinton’s famous Summer Theatre, have all closed their doors during the lockdown.

Mr Watling said four theatres across the country have already closed permanently due to the restrictions and he fears more will follow unless the Government supports them financially.

“It’s extremely serious,” he said. “We are within weeks of more theatres closing.

“We have already lost four theatres and others the Theatre Royal Plymouth and Newcastle Theatre Royal are making people redundant."





Locked down - Clacton's Princes Theatre.

He added: “I have written to the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and I’m urging people at the top end to put in place a special fund for theatre.

“Theatre is one of our superb offers to the world.

“Since the time of Shakespeare, we have taken theatre to the globe and it promotes the UK to the world. It’s the regional, provincial theatres that are most at risk.”

Mr Watling, 67, who is best known for his role as Oswald in 1980s sitcom Bread, has worked as an actor and director at regional theatres across the country and helped to run Frinton Summer Theatre in the 1970s.

He has met Chancellor Rishi Sunak to make his case for an emergency rescue package.

The Government has published a “roadmap” for the industry, but Mr Watling said it contains no promises of new money to help theatres survive the lockdown.

“We need a rescue package from the Government and some kind of date when theatres can re-open,” he said.

“We’re in serious danger of losing the next panto season, which is one of the big earners for theatres in the regions.”

Mr Watling said he expects theatres in the West End to survive, but that smaller provincial theatres will need Government support.

Itching to return - Clive Brill at the McGrigor Hall, home to Frinton Summer Theatre.

Clive Brill, Frinton Summer Theatre producer, said: “We are a seasonal theatre, so our season has been wiped out - we rely on those two months and the whole community looks forward to it.

“This year was to be particularly special as its our 80th season.

“I understand the nervousness, but I’m personally itching to get back although it will be a gradual process.

“We took a hit last year with the tent on the Greensward when we closed due to high winds and we were trying to raise money for air con for the McGrigor Hall, so we went into deficit.

“We’ve set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise funds as we still have operating costs and mundane things like storage and lights and people who work throughout the year to pay.

“Regional theatre is going to be hit hardest by this, so we would welcome any support.”

To donate, go to gofundme.com/frinton-summer-theatre.

Clacton’s Princes Theatre said it is looking at ways of supporting a return to the arts upon further relaxation of lockdown rules.

Locally the Tendring Council-run theatre is working hand-in-hand with the town’s West Cliff Theatre and other local arts organisations to work together through the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as sharing advice and ideas, the group has set up a joint calendar to avoid clashes on shows and events and holds regular meetings to collaborate for the benefit of the area.

Working together - Clacton's West Cliff Theatre.

Rob Mitchell-Gears, General Manager of the West Cliff Theatre, said he was pleased with the good relationship built up with the Princes Theatre over the past few years – and the way this had continued during Covid-19.

“Although we are seen as possibly being in competition, I’m very proud to work alongside the Princes team and support each other during this very difficult time,” Rob said.

“Though the pandemic and rescheduling of shows means we expect a few unavoidable clashes in 2021, by sharing diaries we can make sure similar events don’t take place at the same time – which is good for us both and for audiences."

Kai Aberdeen, General Manager of the Princes Theatre, has been chairing a national Arts Advocacy Working Group supporting theatres across the UK to come up with solutions to the challenges faced by the industry due to Coronavirus.

“Theatres, and the arts in general, face a real struggle for survival in the light of Covid-19 and it is important that we work together – locally and nationally – so that we can not only promote the world of theatre during lockdown but also mutually grow our audiences rather than compete when audiences return,” he said.

Mr Watling had last week also called on the Government to provide extra support for the coastal tourism sector as businesses recover from the Covid-19 lockdown.