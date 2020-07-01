AN upset mum has spoken out after a botched car theft saw two crooks raid her vehicle in the middle of the night.

Amanda Riley, 45, has lived peacefully in Carisbrooke Avenue in Clacton for 13 years with her husband and young autistic son.

Mrs Riley said her family and neighbours have never experienced any trouble or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in that time.

But the car boot organiser was shocked after realising her Audi had been broken into by two men while she slept and her husband was working a night shift.

The attempted car theft took place just after midnight on Saturday and was captured on CCTV,.

Mrs Riley was charging her car battery at the time of the incident, so says she was unable to lock the doors, giving the crooks easy access to creep inside.

Once inside, however, the two thieves are seen struggling to get the car to start up as a result of the dead battery.

After a few minutes of trying, and ransacking the vehicle for any valuables, the pair eventually decided to give in before leaving the scene.

Mrs Riley did not realise her car had been broken into until Sunday morning after the discovery of a disregarded locking nut prompted her husband to check the CCTV.

“We live on a really lovely road, so this is completely out of the blue and really quite upsetting,” she said.

“It isn’t about what they might have taken, it is the fact that these vile people have been inside my car and intruded on my personal life.

“I work really hard and it makes me so cross because who do they think they are and why do they think they have the right to do something like that?

“My doors might have been unlocked but that does not give anyone the right to walk into my car and attempt to steal it.

“I now don’t feel like I want to get in and use my car now because of what they have done – it is a really horrible feeling to know they have been inside it."

Mrs Riley now fears someone may have been aware that her car doors would be unlocked, so has urged her neighbours and nearby residents to remain vigilant.

“It is worrying to think these people were just outside, but I just hope there isn’t someone going around sussing out the best place to target,” she added.

“People need to be aware of this because there are a lot of elderly residents in the area.”

A spokesman for Essex Police has said the force is now looking into the attempted theft as well as a successful theft from another car in the road.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/95158/20.