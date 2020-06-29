DEDICATED councillors are rejoicing after it was announced six recycling centres are being re-opened.

More than a dozen tips across Essex were re-opened by Essex County Council last month including the one in Colchester.

But the Dovercourt, Lawford and Mersea recycling centres were not included leaving residents from the area with long journeys to Clacton or Colchester to get rid of their recycling.

Manningtree councillor Carlo Guglielmi said he challenged Essex County Council’s cabinet member for waste and environment Simon Walsh on the decision to keep the centres closed and said he has been writing to him on a weekly basis.

Mr Guglielmi said as part of his continuous lobbying he suggested a scaled reopening should be considered and he also suggested a booking system.

He added: “By now the level of correspondence from residents had increased to an unacceptable level and I am delighted to say all this lobbying has paid off and the county council announced the six centres would be reopening in early to mid-July.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Lawford, Mistley and Manningtree residents for their patience and understanding, as well as those from nearby villages, and finally he would like to reassure everyone that report of any permanent closure of the Lawford Recycling Centre are totally wrong, ECC does not have any plans to close this site.

“Also, I would like to thank Simon Walsh for having listened to me”

The other sites which are being re-opened are the ones in Kirby le Soken, Burnham on Crouch and Waltham Abbey.

Harwich county councillor Ivan Henderson said he was unhappy it has taken so long to take the decision to reopen the Dovercourt Recycling Centre.

However, he added: “I’m pleased this decision was made at last and the sooner it will reopen the better it will be.”

Mr Henderson added he is in talks with Tendring Council on how to manage the sites on the first few days as there’s going to be an influx of people who will want to dispose of their rubbish.

He said: “We have to make sure we can manage people’s expectation to make sure there’s the least disruption around the tips.”

An Essex County Council spokesman said: “It is our intention to reopen the sites with social distancing measures in place in early July.”

The full details of the centre can be found at loveessex.org.

This will mean together with the 15 sites already operating, all Essex recycling centres will be open from early July.