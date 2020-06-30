WE’RE not sure if they were a help or a hindrance, but Gazette readers enjoyed some quality time with their pooches on Bring Your Dog To Work Day.

Normally this “pupular” charity event is an exciting day out for our beloved four leg-friends.

However, due to current restrictions, workers were this year encouraged to have some fun at home with their pawsome pals.

There were various online events, including a celebrity-judged dog show, to celebrate the special bond we have with animals.

As the fun pictures on this page go to show, our readers and their pets certainly got in the spirit.

Anything is paw-sible - Ripley responds to some emails, during her day with Joe Nutkins

Martin Whalley spent the day with his cocker spaniel, Winnie.

“She’s a gorgeous dog and staying with me while working from home, as she has supported me the whole way through lockdown,” he said.

It was a case of double trouble for Clacton’s Joe Nutkins, as he spent the day with Norwich Terriers Merlin and Ripley.

Off the leash - Louise Martin’s three-year-old dachshund Sausage

He said: “I created a nice shady space in the garden for my dogs and I to sit so they could chill out on their raised beds and have their doggy ice cream while I replied to customer emails.”

All money raised on Friday will go to animal welfare charities, including the Bring Your Dog To Work Day official charities – All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia.

Keyboard warrior - Joe Nutkins sent us this fabulous picture of Norwich Terrier Merlin

U’s fan - Is Hart sent us this picture of Scottish Terrier Bradley

Life’s a beach - Emma Alder took a stroll with Yorkshire Terrier Chase

Growing more business - Lynn Mollan shared a picture of three-month-old Clyde

Comfy - one-year-old pug Pud, sent in by Gemma Down

Nap time - Martin Whalley enjoyed his day with Winnie