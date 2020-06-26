AN air ambulance attended a 'medical emergency' before a patient was transported to hospital. 

Paramedics were called to a property in Clacton Road, St Osyth, at 11am on Friday with reports of an acutely unwell resident.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene, before the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was deployed. 

After a short while, one patient was taken to Colchester Hospital by land for further treatment. 

A spokesman for the service said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance attended a medical emergency at a property on Clacton Road in St Osyth at 11am on Friday June 26.

"The patient was taken by land to Colchester General Hospital."