AN air ambulance attended a 'medical emergency' before a patient was transported to hospital.
Paramedics were called to a property in Clacton Road, St Osyth, at 11am on Friday with reports of an acutely unwell resident.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene, before the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was deployed.
After a short while, one patient was taken to Colchester Hospital by land for further treatment.
