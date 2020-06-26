HEALTH Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the Government will take action if social distancing measures are ignored as thousands flocked to coast on the hottest day of the year.

Mr Hancock said the Government had the power to close public areas such as beaches if people flout safety restrictions.

It comes as Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole councils declared a major incident after services were "completely overstretched" as huge numbers of visitors crowded onto the beaches on Thursday.

It is understood that although beaches in Clacton, Frinton and Walton were busy on Wednesday and Thursday, there were "no issues" for local authorities.

Beaches were considered to be as busy as a usual bank holiday weekend and people were mostly respecting social distancing measures.

Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty has urged people to follow social distancing rules in the hot weather or risk causing a spike in coronavirus.

He said: "Covid-19 has gone down due to the efforts of everyone but is still in general circulation.

"If we do not follow social distancing guidance then cases will rise again.

"Naturally people will want to enjoy the sun but we need to do so in a way that is safe for all."

In an interview with TalkRadio, Mr Hancock said he was "reluctant" to go down the route of shutting public spaces as "people have had a pretty tough lockdown".

But he added that if there was a spike in the number of coronavirus cases "then we will take action".

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council said extra police patrols had to be brought in following the "irresponsible" behaviour of crowds who gridlocked roads, dumped rubbish, abused refuse collectors and parked illegally.