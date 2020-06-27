Lockdown measures are starting to be eased and from next month we can begin to enjoy some staycations.

The Gazette has searched through AirBnB to find some of the most incredible homes big groups, families and couples can stay in throughout north and mid Essex.

Step inside some of Essex's most magical, romantic and frankly over the top places you can book to stay.

The county has some absolutely beautiful views of the country, sea, and the river and is the perfect place to enjoy a bit of time away from it all.

From yurts, to cottages, to stately homes that can sleep almost 30 people, all of the properties in this list take full advantage of its surroundings in the most perfect way.

Here's a list of our favourite AirBnB stays throughout the area:

1. The Willows, Great Horkesley

In the heart of Constable Country, on the Essex Way, nestled amongst farmers fields and woodland you will find The Willows.

The Willows provides a rural get away with all the modern comforts.

There is also a hot tub, Netflix account and air con.

Sleeps: 4

2. Tudor house, Wivenhoe

The house was originally built in 1580, and has been a pub and a haberdashers in its past lives.

It spreads over 4 floors, with a large open-plan kitchen with dining table and couch area, opening onto a patio garden full of climbing roses and deck chairs.

Think wooden beams, wooden stair cases and velvet sofas.

Sleeps: 8

3. Chalet, St Osyth

Enjoy a romantic retreat beach chalet within Colne Estuary Nature Reserve.

It boasts stunning views, private beach, hot tub, sauna and a swimming pool.

And if that was not enough there are also kayaks for a few hours on the water and wildlife and birdwatching opportunities.

Sleeps: 2

4. The Hay Barn, Great Totham

This idyllic patch of Great Totham farmland should be a favourite for everyone wanting to get away for a few days.

The spacious home is equipped with a large brick fireplace and wood burner that the whole group can crowd around and snuggle up to at night.

The owners of the farm even have their own chickens, and they share the eggs with tenants, so a little added bonus.

Sleeps: 7

5. Cherry Blossom, Osea Island

This one of 19 properties across the 380-acre Osea Island is beautifully furnished and a perfect place to take the family.

If you have young children they'll be free to run round and explore, while the parents can take in the stunning views the island has to offer.

The clubhouse is a fantastic addition to the home too, with a pool and table football table included in the space.

Sleeps: 4

6. The Lakeland Yurts, Hatfield Peverel

This one of a host of small private lakeside, Mongolian yurts in Hatfield Peverel.

The stunning views are enhanced by your very own hot tub, which make it perfect for a romantic weekend getaway.

There are 3 fishing lakes if you wish to spend any time fishing during your stay, which is included in the price.

In the yurt's private garden, there is even a brand new cabin, complete with a kitchen and shower.

Sleeps: Up to five

7. Bellropes, Maldon Road, Bradwell-on-Sea

All your family, and friends can fit comfortably inside this huge estate on the Maldon Road with complete comfort.

Boasting a ridiculous 14 bedrooms, a hot tub and two-acres of land to roam free, Bellropes might be one of the prettiest get aways in the whole of the district.

If you and a big, big group are looking to get away this summer, look no further than here.

Sleeps: Up to 27

8. Nintyfive95, St Lawrence

This incredible riverside Pyramid is possibly the most interesting structure you can call home in the area.

The property, with its beautiful hanging lights and proximity to the River Blackwater makes it a winner for any kind of getaway you might have planned.

Its completely pane glass window front and open living room is also one of the prettiest spaces on this list, in our opinion.

Sleeps: 12