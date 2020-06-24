Essex is basking in hot weather today but storms could be on the way later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the county for Friday and Saturday.

It has reached 29C in parts of Essex today and another day of sunshine and highs of 28C are expected on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will see slightly cooler highs of around 26C but there will be some isolated thundery showers.

The thunderstorms could cause flooding and disruption in a few places.

The Met Office warning says: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The yellow weather warning runs from 12pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday morning.