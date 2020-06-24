A YOUNG teenager has been arrested in connection with a serious incident in which a boy was stabbed three times.
On May 2, in Knox Road, Clacton, a 17-year-old boy sustained a trio of stab wounds to his upper leg, shin, and buttocks.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and all of his injuries - images of which the Gazette has seen - required stitches.
Now, nearly two months on from the attack, police officers have arrested a 15 year-old boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is currently being held in custody.
