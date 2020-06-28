FROM Abbey Road, in London, to Sound City, in Los Angeles, our rocking world is blessed with a plethora of legendary studios.

Cemented in music folklore, you would be hard-pressed to find a listicle in which these famous, soundproofed spaces do not feature.

But, despite the impressive alumni and back catalogue these studios each boast today, at one time, they were empty and lifeless buildings, devoid of the rock and roll history they now harbour.

Although perhaps always on the brink of sound-tracking the future, the notoriety of these spaces skyrocketed as a result of the musicians which passed through their doors, and the finished, game-changing records which they walked out with.

Talented guitarist and driven sound engineer Alan Jones, 26, from Clacton, is now hoping his very own studio can, too, one day attain the cultural and historical significance of the most celebrated recording institutions.

Although still a work in progress, Black Cactus Studio will be a multi-purpose facility in which artists of all kinds can flex their creative muscles.

Tucked away within the tranquil surroundings of Parsons Hill, in Great Bromley, the calming space is located just 20 minutes from both Clacton and the centre of Colchester.

The three-storey complex, which will be a stimulating hub for productivity, will have four spacious, well-equipped rooms.

Performers such as bands, soloists, artists, actors and actresses, and future stage stars, will be able use the rehearsal rooms to hone their craft and create.

With the aim of being able to offer an accommodating myriad of services, the studio will also act as a space for music and drama teachers to tutor students.

Recording sessions will even be available for bands, singers, podcasters, and voice over artists who want to lay down a song or produce a show.

The studio is still currently being built, but Alan is hoping to see his life-long dream of running his own studio materialise within the coming weeks, with precautionary measures in place.

“Since acquiring the keys I have pretty much been in here every day trying to get it ready and making sure it will be the best it can be,” he said.

“My friends and family have been helping out, and we’ve already made good progress, so we hope to open soon.

"Of course, that is subject to the coronavirus situation, but we will be ensuring social distancing is adhered to, deep cleans are carried out and free hand sanitiser will be available.

“This is something I have wanted to do my entire life, so to see it gradually coming together is really cool and I cannot wait to see and hear people using it.”

Alan wants Black Cactus Studio to become the go-to place for bands to practise ahead of gigs and record what he hopes will be future hit singles and albums.

But he is also keen to ensure it becomes an inclusive and chilled out creative hub for any type of artist who may need a space when inspiration strikes.

“I have always been in guitar bands, and I love guitar music, but I want to make sure that Black Cactus Studio isn’t just for those types of artists,” he said.

“I want to see musicians of all genres, be it heavy metal or R&B, rehearsing and recording here.

“The idea is Black Cactus Studio becomes a place for artistic freedom which can operate without limitations.”

To find out more about Black Cactus Studio head over to Facebook.com/BlackCactusStudio

Alternatively, drop Alan an email at info@blackcactusstudio.co.uk