Bundle of joy - Kylan Anthony David Clouting was born in Colchester on April 27, weighing 7lbs

IT’S been a time of celebration for families across north Essex.

Despite challenging circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, life has continued with these little bundles of joy being brought into the world.

Today we bring you another selection of special deliveries, enriching the lives of families across Colchester and Tendring.

Thanks to everyone who sent us a picture of their little one and congratulations to you all.

Ada-Rose Brenda Aly Adam

Quick delivery - Ada-Rose Brenda Aly Adam was born after a three-hour labour at 38 weeks and four days

Anais-Violet Grace Nelle

Early bird - Anais-Violet Grace Nelle arrived four weeks prematurely, weighing 5lbs 14oz. She has two big sisters - India-Rose and Esme-Lily

Archie Lionel Osborne

Late arrival - Archie Lionel Osborne was born four days after his due date, arriving into the world on May 19

Evie Louise Deex

Welcome to the world - Evie Louise Deex arrived on March 25, weighing 8lbs 14oz

Finley Gentry-Taylor

Bath time - Finley Gentry-Taylor was born by C-section on March 31, weighing 8lbs 3oz

Jaxson Kai Manning Duke

Welcome to our family - Jaxson Kai Manning Duke was born in Colchester on April 15, weighing 8lb 4oz

Jimmy Kemp

Rainbow baby - Jimmy Kemp was born in Colchester on May 27, weighing 8lb 1oz

Maisie Rose Clarke

Water birth - Maisie Rose Clarke arrived in Colchester on May 5, weighing 7lb 7oz

Myles John Massey

Easter arrival - Myles John Massey was born in Colchester on Easter Monday, weighing 8lb 14oz

Phoenix Waller

Hello world - little Phoenix Waller arrived in Colchester on April 7, weighing 7lb 9oz

Riley Samuel Wheatley-Clarke

Sound asleep - Riley Samuel Wheatley-Clarke was born in Colchester on May 11, weighing 6lbs 4oz

Sebastian Charles Nundy

Angelic - Sebastian Charles Nundy was born on May 18, weighing 7lb 6oz

Sofia Blanka Sabau

Special - Annamaria and Adrian Sabau welcomed Sofia Blanka Sabau into the world. She arrived prematurely after 33 weeks

Willow Grace Stevens

Happy and healthy - Willow Grace Stevens arrived four days early on May 9, weighing 7lb 4oz

Xavier Barry Moss-Wingett

Celebration - Xavier Barry Moss-Wingett was born just after 8pm on April 23, as the nation was clapping for the NHS