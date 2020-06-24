THE county is set for a heatwave over the next few days according to weather experts.
The Met Office has said temperatures are going to reach highs of 29C in parts of Essex this week.
While the sunshine will be welcome the increased temperatures can leave us flagging and be dangerous for our health.
Here are some tips from the NHS on how to keep cool during hot weather.
- keep windows that are exposed to the sun closed during the day, and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped
- avoid the heat - stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm
- wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes
- keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this is not possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter)
- if possible, move into a cooler room, especially for sleeping
- have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water
- drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol. Water, lower-fat milks and tea and coffee are good options
- if you have to go out in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat and light scarf
Why is a heatwave a problem?
The main risks posed by a heatwave are:
- not having enough water (dehydration)
- overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing
- heat exhaustion and heatstroke
Who's most at risk?
The hot weather can the most vulnerable at risk.
If you are able to check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.
A heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are:
- older people, especially those over 75
- babies and young children
- people with a serious long-term condition, especially heart or breathing problems
- people with mobility problems – for example, people with Parkinson's disease or who have had a stroke
- people with serious mental health problems
- people on certain medicines, including those that affect sweating and temperature control
- people who misuse alcohol or drugs
- people who are physically active – for example, labourers or those doing sports