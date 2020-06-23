A TEENAGER suffered a burst ear drum after being punched to the floor by a gang of boys and girls in an alleyway in Clacton town centre.

Police are appealing for information after the 18-year-old man reported being assaulted in the alleyway between Pier Avenue and Rosemary Road.

Officers were called to the scene by ambulance crews after the teenager sustained head injuries in the violent attack.

It was initially thought the man had suffered life-changing injuries, but following treatment it was found he had sustained a perforated ear drum, cuts and bruises.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "He was walking with a friend along an alleyway behind McDonalds when he was approached by five people.

"The 18-year-old was then punched to the floor and kicked to the chest.

He was taken to hospital for a perforated ear drum and cuts and bruises.

"The suspects have been described as being girls and boys and were aged in their mid-teens."

The incident happened at about 8.45pm on June 13.

Clacton councillor Paul Honeywood said the town has suffered a number of serious incidents in recent months.

"It's very worrying to see something like this happening in town centre on a summer evening," he said.

"It must have been a terrifying ordeal and it's extremely worrying that it appears to have been teenagers that have carried this out.

“We’ve seen a number of incidents recently, including a stabbing in Marine Parade in May and a car crashing into building and the driver making off in Rosemary Road earlier this month – and there have been a number of drugs raids.

“I’m pleased that the police have been taking action and hope the perpetrators of this attack are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/85179/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.