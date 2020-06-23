NEW figures show 52 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Essex.

Statistics from Public Health England show ten additional cases have been confirmed in Southend while 30 were confirmed in the Essex County Council area.

In Thurrock, 12 new cases have been recorded.

Here's what it means

In Southend, the figures show 454 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am Monday morning, up from 444 the same time on Friday.

A week before, there were 415 cases.

It means cases have increased by 2 per cent over the weekend, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of 1 per cent.

In the Essex County Council area, the figures show 3,405 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am Monday morning, up from 3,375 the same time on Friday. A week before, there were 3,324 cases.

It means cases have increased by 1 per cent over the weekend, on a par with the rate of increase across the UK.

In Thurrock, the figures show 382 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am Monday morning, up from 370 the same time on Friday. A week before, there were 360 cases.

It means cases have increased by 3 per cent over the weekend, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of 1 per cent.

They were among the 15,086 cases recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 123 over the period.