RESIDENTS, day trippers and shoppers will no longer have to worry about getting caught short, as all of the district’s public toilets have now been reopened.

The Tendring Council-run lavatories had been closed since the start of the nationwide lockdown, as a result of the Government’s stringent coronavirus regulations.

As the restrictions gradually started to be eased - giving tourists the freedom to travel to seaside towns such as Clacton – the demand for the public facilities increased.

Following an influx in visitors, numerous reports of people urinating behind beach huts started to surface, leaving residents disgusted and outraged.

Eventually, in a bid to reintroduce them safely, the council made 12 seafront toilets available, in order to provide beachgoers with vital amenities.

Now the Government’s precautionary measures have been relaxed even more, all of the authority’s toilets have been reopened, but there are some changes.

Majority of the toilets will now be accessible from 10am until 8, with the exception of the facilities in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, which will instead open at 8am.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council cabinet member for environment, believes the reopening has come at a good time, given non-essential shops are back in business.

“We understand there has been some frustration that our public toilets had been opened on a limited basis,” he said.

“But this has been necessary to make sure we have the appropriate safety measures in place both for the public and our staff.

“I am glad that we can now open all of our public toilets, which we know are important for many people visiting our seafronts and town centres.”

Those who use the toilets will still be expected to maintain social distancing and follow instructions regarding the maximum number of people allowed in at one time.

The public are also asked to wash their hands, and to be polite to cleaning staff, who may have to ask people to leave or wait while a section of cleaning is carried out.

If people are not courteous, however, Tendring Council leader Neil Stock OBE has warned the toilets could once again be shutdown.

“Our cleaners have a tough enough job to do as it is without facing abuse from the public, but sadly a minority feel it is acceptable to do this,” he said.

“It is completely abhorrent and unacceptable, and our staff have rightly been instructed to walk away from any such situation.

“So, if anyone does abuse our staff, we may be forced to close toilet facilities as we will not be able to clean them.

“So please remember to be kind and respect those who are working hard to provide facilities for the general public.”