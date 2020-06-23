THE mum of a teenage boy who got stabbed three times says her son has been left “scared for his life”.

Phoebe Thompson, from Clacton, was left shocked after finding out her 16-year-old son, who does not wish to be named, had suffered three stab wounds.

The incident had occurred on May 2, in Knox Road, Clacton, after Miss Thompson’s son apparently became involved in an altercation before two boys attacked him.

He was stabbed in the shin, upper leg and buttocks, while his friend was slashed across his chest – his coat preventing serious damage.

Miss Thompson’s son, however, had to be taken to hospital, where he had to have his deep wounds stitched up by doctors.

As a result of the horrifying ordeal, Miss Thompson is now trying to keep her son indoors, through fear he could be targeted again.

She also says he is just as frightened and worried as her, and remains shaken up by the incident.

“I still have my son’s blood-stained and cut clothes and I am worried sick,” she said.

“I won’t let my son go out now at all and he is scared for his life, which cannot be acceptable.”

Currently, no arrests have been made and the attackers - who are said to be known to the victim - remain at large.

Miss Thompson has been left upset with what she believes to be a lack of action but hopes the ordeal will further highlight the on-going issue of knife crime.

“I am just shocked that a boy has been stabbed three times and the suspects are still on our streets,” she said.

“I appreciate the pressure and hard work our police are currently under, but I expected them to immediately arrest the suspects.”

Essex Police said its officers are making positive progress with the case.

Condemning the attack, an official spokeswoman for the force said officers are continuing to pursue the suspects.

She said: “This was a nasty attack on a teenage boy and we continue to work hard to bring those responsible to justice.

“We have been progressing our investigation and this remains ongoing.”

Anyone with information which could help the police with their investigation should call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.