Drivers will face a long diversion during overnight A12 closures this week.

Highways England will be closing the southbound carriageway between junction 25 at Marks Tey to junction 19 at Boreham between 10pm and 6am tonight.

The closure will then take place each night until Friday, June 26.

One lane of the northbound carriageway between Boreham and Marks Tey will also be closed.

The closures are being put in place to allow Highways England to carry out surveys.

This is being done ahead of the proposed widening of the A12 between junction 19 and 25 to three lanes in both directions.

Drivers heading southbound will be diverted off the A12 at Marks Tey and onto the A120 west.

Reminder: A12 Junct 25 (Marks Tey A120 west) to Junct 19 (Boreham) southbound CLOSED 10pm-6am weeknights only until Friday. Lane 2 closed on A12 northbound. LONG diversion via A120, A131, A130. For road widening survey work by @HighwaysEAST pic.twitter.com/OGu044g75h — Essex Highways (@essexhighways) June 22, 2020

They will then need to go onto the A131 south at Braintree and join the A130 before reaching Boreham where they can rejoin the A12.

The diversion is around 22 miles long compared to the 15 mile stretch of the A12 which is being closed.