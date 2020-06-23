Dramatic arrival - Harvey Michael Jones was born by emergency C-section in Colchester on May 8, weighing 7lb 7oz
LOOK at these little bundles of joy.
Today we bring you another selection of lockdown babies - special deliveries born during the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the challenging circumstances, these cherubs have brought life and happiness to their families, enriching homes across Colchester and Tendring.
Ada Paloma Josie Mumford
Early bird - Ada Paloma Josie Mumford was born two weeks early on May 26, weighing 5lb 10oz
Amelia Jane Violet Hodgkins
All smiles - Amelia Jane Violet Hodgkins weighed 8lb 4oz and arrived in Clacton on March 25
Archie Oakes
Full of character - little Archie Oakes was born six days after his due date, on April 8. He weighed 6lb 13oz
Ava Marie Fairhurst
Big smile - Ava Marie Fairhurst brought joy to Catherine and Edward Fairhurst when born in Braintree on March 17
Dolcie-Mai Carr
Gorgeous girl - Dolcie-Mai Carr arrived in Colchester on March 10, weighing 7lb 3oz
Douglas Rudyard Smith
So peaceful - Douglas Rudyard Smith weighed 6lb 9oz when he arrived in Colchester on April 15
Eva Xanthe Jeanette Tuff-Lacey
Girl power - Eva Xanthe Jeanette Tuff-Lacey is pictured with proud sisters Gabriella and Rose
Florence Audrey June
Bundle of joy - Florence Audrey June was born in Colchester on June 9, weighing 9lb 4oz
Harper Brown
Adorable - Harper Brown weighed 5lb 15oz and was born in Colchester on March 14
Hope Rose Gemmell
Emergency C section - Hope Rose Gemmell made a dramatic arrival on April 29, weighing 8lb 4oz. She is pictured with big sister Tilly
Hudson-Gray
First breaths - this picture of Hudson-Gray was taken at Colchester General Hospital on April 21
Lucy Ann Hiron
It’s a girl! - Lucy Ann Hiron was born in Colchester on April 22 and has four big brothers, Mikey, Thomas, Lewis and Jack
Maggie Olley
Welcome to the world - Maggie Olley arrived on April 29, weighing 8lb 1oz
Scarlett Eden Hunt
Rainbow baby - Scarlett Eden Hunt was born in Colchester on May 28, weighing 6lb 8oz
Theon Huffey
Looking snug - Theon Huffey was born by C-section on May 11, weighing 8lb 1oz
