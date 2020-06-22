CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called on the Government to find a way to bring forward the date of reopening for adult gaming centres.

The move comes after Clacton Pier’s bosses said they were dealt a “bitter blow” after the Government reversed its decision to allow the opening of adult gaming centres.

Pier director Billy Ball said the landmark's casino was due to reopen last Monday, but they were “informed of the U-turn at the eleventh hour” due to advice from Public Health England.

Despite a last-ditch bid by many to persuade the Government to change its mind, the effort was unsuccessful.

Adult gaming centres are now expected to reopen on July 4.

Mr Watling said the advice from Public Health England stated that the hard surfaces found on the games themselves were a point of concern, even though many of the same games are also found in betting shops, which have been allowed to reopen.

He added that there are several adult gaming centres in the Clacton area and that they are a vital part of the district's tourist offer.

Mr Watling said: “The delayed reopening of adult gaming centres is a devastating development for our tourist towns.

"Many local centre operators, who have contacted me in recent days, have expressed confusion and concern that the games found in their premises, the hard surfaces of which seem to have contributed to this prolonged closure, are now accessible in newly reopened betting offices.

The delayed reopening of adult gaming centres is a devastating development for our tourist towns.

"So, there appears to be no logical reason for this prolonged closure.

“The industry now faces redundancies and a loss of business, which will lead to further decline in our coastal resorts.

"These businesses employ thousands and need to be supported. The best way to do that is to get them open safely as soon as possible.

"For many owners, closure and furlough cannot be maintained for much longer."

Mr Watling added that a number of centres had brought staff off furlough in preparation for reopening and are now in a precarious financial position.

It is feared that redundancies coudl take plac if they're not allowed to reopen before July 4.

Mr Watling said he has co-ordinated a cross-party letter from 38 MPs to the Prime Minister calling on him to find a safe way to bring the date forward.