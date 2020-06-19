COLCHESTER United are 90 minutes from Wembley.

John McGreal's men have a 1-0 advantage heading into their play-off semi-final second leg against Exeter City.

Cohen Bramall's goal separated the sides when they met in the first leg at the JobServe Community Stadium last night - and now they will be hoping to finish the job in Devon on Monday.

The game was played behind closed doors but fans will have been with their team in spirit - cheering them on from afar.

Did you watch the game, listen on the radio or follow the action online?

Did you proudly don your U's shirt, wear your scarf or even paint your face blue and white?

If so, we'd love to see your colourful pictures.

Send us your photos and details here.