A BRAVE have-a-go-hero chased off two hooded “scumbags” after they tried to steal her partner’s motorcycle during the middle of the night.

Victoria Aquilina, 39, has lived in Jaywick for six years, but moved into her current property, in Morris Avenue, just under three years ago.

During the early hours of Wednesday morning, Miss Aquilina noticed two hooded figures eerily loitering outside her home.

After checking her live CCTV stream, she realised the pair of crooks were trying to pinch her partner’s motorcycle.

The brazen delinquents then managed to cut the bike free from its security chain using what Miss Aquilina believes were bolt cutters.

Determined not let her partner’s prized possession be taken from him, it was at this point the keen crafter rushed outside and confronted the two hoodlums.

“They started wheeling the motorbike away, so I shouted at my brother-in-law, who was also still awake, and we ran out there,” she said.

“I then shouted at them and scared them off, because they just dropped the bike and ran.

“I wasn’t scared, because I just thought my partner works hard to pay for that bike and we don’t have much anyway.

“It is actually the second time someone has attempted to steal it as well.”

Defiant Miss Aquilina, who reported the attempted theft to the police, has now slammed the two crooks for trying to steal from hardworking members of what many people say is a very tight-knit community.

“My personal opinion is that they are scumbags and they need dealing with,” she added.

“People work hard for the things they have and then you get people like this that think it is okay to steal.

“It makes me sick, because they are basically stealing from their own people.”

Essex Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We were called with a report of an attempted theft of a motorbike in Morris Avenue, Jaywick on Wednesday June 17 at around 5.50am.

"Two men were seen cutting the padlock on the bike.

"One man was described as 5ft 4in tall and both men were wearing a hoodie and face covering.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 42/87453/20."