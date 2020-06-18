TWO keen fundraisers who befriended each other online during the lockdown have managed to generate hundreds of pounds for a much-loved attraction.

Hannah Sibley, 30, from Frinton, and Donna Chessher, 40, from Manningtree, launched a fundraising page in aid of Colchester Zoo earlier this month.

The pair have been using the platform to sell tickets for a prize-packed raffle, which will be drawn live on social media, this Friday afternoon.

Everything from window cleaning vouchers and a free MOT, to afternoon tea cakes and gift sets is up for grabs – prizes which have piqued the interest of residents.

In only seven days, for example, the pair have accumulated just shy of £700 in donations, which will help the zoo overcome the financial impacts of the pandemic.

“We wanted to help Colchester Zoo survive, so that is why we are doing this fundraiser,” said Hannah.

“All the animals still needed feeding and caring for, and the staff still needed to attend the zoo, so lots of money needed to be paid with not a penny of income.

“Donna and I were friends on Facebook, but only actually met when we started this fundraiser and with almost £700 raised, we could not be happier.”

After a lengthy closure, Colchester Zoo has now started to welcome back animal lovers, after the Government gave bosses the go-ahead.

The reopening, which has come sooner than expected, will prove to be a major boost in the attraction’s fight to remain part of the county’s landscape.

“The zoo is an attraction for lots of families and people travel far to see the animals, and lots of people have many great memories there,” added Hannah.

“My mum and auntie used to take me and my siblings, and we all had gold passes, and then my sister and I had children, and we followed in their footsteps.

“And I want my children to be able to take their children and carry on our little tradition, because it is an amazing place.

“So, we could not just sit back and do nothing, we had to help, and we had to take action.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/fjds57-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help

It costs a £5 donation for a strip of raffle tickets, the numbers of which will be sent to you after your donation is made.