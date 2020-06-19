LIBRARIES campaigners have released a home learning booklet for primary school kids.

The Save Our Libraries Essex (SOLE) booklet focuses on books and libraries and contains puzzles, word searched, anagrams and art activities.

It is available online via the SOLE Facebook page and is completely free to download.

Jean Quinn, a spokesman for the group, said: "Because of the current forced closures of all public libraries and also school for many children, the members of SOLE recognised that some pupils after three months were missing going to their library - so we wanted to produce a resource with fun, library related activities that we thought they would enjoy doing.

"The booklet is also an insight into what it might be like for some children if the Essex County Council plans of closure by stealth should go ahead.”

Save Our Libraries Essex (SOLE) fears Essex County Council is pushing ahead with a “closure by stealth” of its libraries.

Last year, County Hall backtracked after a plan to close 25 of the county’s libraries sparked outrage.

The authority instead pledged not to close any libraries for five years and to pump £3million of investment into the service but it still hopes to set up 19 community-run libraries.

To download the booklet, bit.ly/solebooklet.