DEATHS linked to Covid-19 are still occurring in Tendring care homes, new figures reveal.

Office for National Statistics data showed that in the district, 156 deaths involving coronavirus were provisionally registered up to June 13.

Of those, 49 occurred outside hospital – including 39 in care homes and six at private homes.

A further four deaths occurred in hospices, other community establishments or elsewhere.

The figures, based on where Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, include deaths that occurred up to June 5 but were registered up to eight days later.

It means seven further deaths occurred in the area’s care homes in the latest weekly period.

Care home residents had accounted for 25 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths in Tendring up to June 13.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced questions over his efforts to protect vulnerable care home residents from the virus following a report from the National Audit Office.

The report confirmed 25,000 patients were discharged from hospitals into care homes nationally between March 17 and April 15, before routine testing for Covid-19 was implemented.

Meg Hillier, chairman of the House of Commons public accounts committee, said: “Residents and staff were an afterthought yet again: out of sight and out of mind, with devastating consequences.”

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said it has been “working tirelessly” to reduce transmission and save lives in care homes.

In the week to June 13 in Tendring:

Deaths outside hospital increased by seven, climbing to a total of 49

Hospital deaths increased by three to 107