ELDERLY residents at a seaside care home were treated to a spontaneous live fashion show when staff decided to model several donated items.

Carers at Corner Lodge Residential Home, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, recently received 40 sets of scrubs, head scarves and scrub bags.

The colourful garments, which are all handmade, had been gifted to the home’s carers from a creative volunteer group called from Sew 4 Community Essex.

Personal protective equipment has been in high demand since the coronavirus outbreak, and scrubs have to be washed regularly to reduce the chance of infection.

The generous donation has therefore helped to lift the spirits of inspiring care workers, as a well Corner Lodge’s residents, who got to enjoy a fashion show.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge said the donation, and subsequent performance, has had a great and positive impact on everyone at the home.

“Residents were surprised and delighted to be treated to a live fashion show and our carers took delight in modelling for the residents,” she said.

“The staff were so thankful for this donation, as uniforms and scrubs have to be washed so often due to our very strict infection control procedures.

“So, it is lovely for them to have another set which they can use and also feel comfortable in.”

Run by director of Care Fulfilment, Rahul Jagota, Corner Lodge shut its doors to the public back in March, in a bid to keep its residents and employees safe.

Stringent restrictions were also put in place to ensure the indiscriminate coronavirus could not infiltrate the home, which appear to have been a success.

“We are still overwhelmed that generosity from organisations and companies is still coming through during the pandemic,” the home’s spokesman added.

“The care home staff, and management, have worked tirelessly since this all started to ensure Covid-19 stays out of the home.

“And we have remained completely all clear throughout.”