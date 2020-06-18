A LOVED-UP couple are now planning their dream wedding after a movie-esque lockdown proposal.

Richard Wherton, 39, and Ashley Papworth, 34, started dating nearly two and a half years ago after a long friendship.

The couple live together in Chigwell, with their sons Toby, 10, Noah, three, and Oliver, who is five months old.

Despite living 67-miles away, Ashley calls Walton her second home, and says it holds a very special place in her heart thanks to family holidays there when she was growing up.

As a child, she would often spend her summers in the town, staying at her parents’ holiday home, and now carries on the tradition with her own children.

And knowing how much it meant to her, Richard decided to make their next trip life-changing.

“We had planned to spend the day at our family’s beach hut, at Hopkins Beach, with my sister, brother-in-law, and children,” said Ashley.

“Rich and my eldest son went to ‘open the beach hut’ with my brother-in-law and nephew, while we prepared a picnic, but my sister was taking really long.

“When we got there, I could see Rich at the top of the slope which leads to the hut, but he seemed upset, so I thought something was wrong.and he then pointed to the beach and there was a huge heart shape in the sand with the writing ‘Will You Marry Me?’ inside of it.

“I turned around to find him on his knee and then he produced the ring said the worlds aloud, and of course I said yes.”

After the proposal, the pair celebrated with a bottle of champagne and enjoyed their day at the beach, as planned, with their children and family.

Richard and Ashley are now looking to arrange their big day for 2022, by which point the future Mrs Wherton may have got over the proposal.

“It was a complete shock and I had absolutely no idea, so, for an hour, I was still shaking,” Ashley added.

“What makes it even more special to me is that Toby had known about it for a week, and had even seen the ring, but he managed to keep it a secret.

“Rich is the most amazing man and I feel so lucky that he chose me, since we got together, he has made me smile every day.

“He has the kindest, biggest heart and I cannot wait to become his wife and live our happily ever after.”