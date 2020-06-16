A WATER hydrant burst and flooded part of a busy High Street.

Engineers were called to Walton High Street yesterday at about 9am where the hydrant sprung a leak.

It was spilling water on to the pavement near to the seaside town’s Revved Up cafe.

Engineers from Affinity Water attended and worked to stop the leak as quickly as possible.

Residents were advised of some disruption to their water supplies, with some experiencing cloudy or discoloured water due to the leak.

Experts said this was caused by air trapped in the water, but there was no harm to the public.

The problem supply problems were sorted by the end of the day.

Works will now take place over the coming days to replace or repair the faulty hydrant.

For updates or information, visit affinitywater.co.uk.