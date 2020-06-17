THE state of a seaside town centre has been dubbed a “living nightmare” after another shop announced it would not be reopening its doors.

Clintons, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, has been closed since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, when the Government ordered shops to shut.

But when shops were allowed to reopen on Monday the card shop did not open to customers.

Clintons bosses have now confirmed it will remain closed for good and staff have been informed.

Where possible staff will be redeployed to the brand’s other shops.

“The Clacton store has closed as we were unable to agree commercial terms to support the long term viability of the store,” a spokesman said.

“The terms of the lease renewal for our Clacton store were cost prohibitive and we have been forced to take the difficult decision to close the store.

“Our staff have been informed and we will make every effort to redeploy them wherever possible.”

The closure of Clintons follows several shops in Pier Avenue which have shut down, including big name stores Marks & Spencer and Mothercare.

Retail leaders fear Pier Avenue could become a catalyst for more shops closing in the town centre during the difficult financial times.

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, said: “It is a living nightmare and this is yet another nail in the coffin of the town centre.

“Pier Avenue is getting a large number of empty shops and there is a danger of it being a catalyst and I am very concerned.

“Unfortunately you start to wonder how our town centre, and others, will cope.

“Essex County Council are obsessed with not letting cars come into our town centre, but it needs to be a convenient place to shop.”