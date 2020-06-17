BOSSES at a care home which has been put into special measures as a result of a catalogue of serious shortcomings have said they are “working hard” to improve standards.

Blenheim House, in Kirby Road, Walton, was paid a visit by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission back in March as part of a review of its overall performance.

The facility, which accommodates people with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments, was found to have a number of failings.

As a result inspectors concluded overall the service provided by Blenheim House was inadequate and the home was placed into special measures by the health watchdog.

In the report, which has been published online, the care experts highlighted fire risks, a lack of leadership and management, and unsuitable equipment.

The inspection found unidentified bruising and choking “were not consistently identified or addressed quickly enough to keep people safe.”

The report also found the home’s infection control was poorly managed.

Inspectors said: “People were at risk of harm because staff did follow current national guidance and standards in relation to moving and handling and infection control.”

The report added: “Although the provider had a training programme in place, this did not ensure all staff had the skills and knowledge to carry out their roles effectively and keep people safe.”

The home, run by Regal Care, has been placed in special measures and bosses have been warned it could face closure if it does not improve.

Since the inspection, the home claims to have already made significant improvements and changes.

“At the time of the inspection, Blenheim House was experiencing some difficulties and standards at the home fell below what we would expect,” a spokesman said.

“Since that time, we have employed a new experienced manager and have been working closely with CQC and the local authority to bring about improvements. through the recruitment of new staff, training, refurbishment of the home, and the provision of new equipment.

“We are confident that this has already led to significant improvements at the home and we are working hard to maintain and improve these standards further for the benefit of our residents.”