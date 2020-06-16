A BREAKDOWN of all the coronavirus related deaths across Colchester and Tendring have been revealed in new figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has recorded every death in England and Wales where Covid-19 has been mentioned on an individual's death certificate.
The new data shows the number of deaths involving Covid-19 split by small areas within local authorities up until the end of May.
Due to a time lag in the reporting of figures, caused by the length of time taken between date of death and the date it is officially registered, the true death toll may not be revealed for several months.
But to give you a better understanding of how the virus is affecting your area, we have analysed and published the area of every Covid-19 related death in our region.
All the Covid-19 related deaths in Colchester:
Horkesley Heath, Langham & Dedham - 16
Highwoods - 1
West Bergholt & Wormingford - 3
Mile End & Braiswick - 3
Central Colchester - 2
Greenstead - 2
Lexden - 2
Marks Tey & Wakes Colne - 2
New Town & Hythe - 3
Stanway - 14
Abbey Field - 1
Prettygate & Westlands - 4
Shrub End - 3
Old Heath & Rowhedge - 6
Wivenhoe & University - 5
Monkwick - 2
Layer-de-la-Haye, Abberton & Mersea East - 10
Tiptree - 2
West Mersea - 10
All the Covid-19 related deaths in Tendring:
Harwich Town & Dovercourt - 8
Harwich Parkeston - 4
Manningtree & Mistley - 9
Harwich West & South - 7
Elmstead Market & Ardleigh - 3
Walton & Frinton Coastal - 23
Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken - 4
Frinton West & Kirby - 16
Alresford, Great Bentley & Thorrington - 7
Clacton North - 12
Brightlingsea & Point Clear - 3
Holland-on-Sea - 12
Clacton Bocking's Elm - 4
Clacton East - 8
Clacton Rush Green - 5
Clacton Central - 9
Clacton West - 3
Jaywick & St Osyth - 10
The ONS data includes deaths for which coronavirus was the underlying cause, or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.
The report, which updates figures published in May, shows the wide disparity in the pandemic’s impact on different communities.