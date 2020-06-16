A WARNING has been issued after a make-up mirror left on a window sill led to bedroom fire in St Osyth.

Fire crews from Clacton and Weeley were called to a house in Lee Wick Lane, Point Clear, after the small fire started at about 11.55am on Monday.

They found a make-up mirror on a window sill had been left in direct sunlight, which was reflected onto the curtains and caused them to ignite.

The fire, which was contained to the bedroom, was extinguished by 12.15pm.

The fire prompted Essex County Fire and Rescue Service to issue a warning to residents.

Watch manager Ben Turner said: "Thankfully the occupants noticed the fire quickly and there was only minor damage to the bedroom.

"Despite that, it could easily have been much worse and shows the dangers of leaving mirrors or any other glass objects, on window sills, particularly during warm, sunny weather.

"When the sun is more intense and out for much longer, incidents like this are surprisingly common and can be very serious.

"If you have a mirror in direct sunlight, there is a real risk of this happening in your home too.

"Please think carefully about where your mirrors are and move them if necessary."