THE cancellation of a major seaside event which attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year will “hurt the local economy”, but it is the “right decision”.

Clacton Airshow, which is the largest annual event in Essex, has taken to the skies for the past 28 years, wowing as many as 250,000 locals and tourists every year.

The hugely-popular show, which typically includes displays from the RAF’s Red Arrows and Second World War bombers, is a highlight in the county’s calendar.

This summer’s two-day aerial spectacle and night-time attraction, however, has now been grounded by organisers Tendring Council, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Citing the impossibility of social distancing as the reason for cancelling it, the authority said it was “disappointing”, but the airshow would return next year.

Since the news broke, concerns have rippled through the town with regards to the economic impact of the cancellation.

In 2015, for example, Tendring Council concluded the airshow generated a whopping £8.5million for the local economy.

Businessman Jason Smedley, who owns The Royal Hotel and the My Big Fat Greek Taverna restaurant, in Marine Parade East, alongside wife Georgie, Mr Smedley is aware that his businesses may now take a hit over the August bank holiday weekend, but understands why the decision had to be made.

“We kind of guessed that the air show would be cancelled, and it is 100per cent the right decision,” he said.

“Of course, we will definitely feel the impact, but no more so than the last three months.

“Saving lives and protecting the NHS was more important, and we hope the support we have given will be rewarded by our locals supporting local businesses.”

Graham Webb, who is the chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, also accepts the council’s decision to put the safety of its residents and tourists first.

“It will have a huge impact, but it had to be done, and you can understand why it has been done,” he said.

“There is no way you can keep people two metres apart, or even one metre apart, and it is a bit late in the day to be organising it now anyway.

“I would imagine, in a normal in year, it would have been done and dusted by this stage.

“As whole, it will not be the bumper summer weekend we have come to expect, and so it will hurt the local economy.”

Clacton Pier directors, Billy and Elliot Ball, were contacted for comment.