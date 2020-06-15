OFFICERS are continuing to look for a man who they wish to speak to in regard to an allegation of stalking.
Essex Police are currently on the hunt for Amos Lee-Taylor, 52, who has links to Clacton, Frinton, and Cambridge.
Mr Lee Taylor, who has several tattoos on his arms and ear, also uses the names Lee Taylor and Amos Daniel.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are continuing our enquiries to find Amos Lee-Taylor, who we need to speak to about an allegation of stalking.
"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clacton Domestic Abuse Investigation Team on 101."
Residents and witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.