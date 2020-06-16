Best buddies - Charlie and Patrick Storey were born five weeks early after a threatened pre-term labour at 29 weeks.

MEET some of the newest additions to our north Essex community.

Here we celebrate some of the extra special arrivals to have been born during lockdown - many of whom have not yet had the chance to meet their relatives.

It’s clearly been a difficult time for families but these little bundles of joy have brought much happiness to families across Colchester and Tendring.

Congratulations to you all and thanks to the proud parents who posted and shared their pictures and details on our website.

We have another selection to share with you in tomorrow’s Gazette.

And it's not too late to share your happy news, if you have become parents during the lockdown. Simply send us the details here.

Amaya Whent

Amaya Whent arrived in Colchester on May 27, weighing 6lb 5oz.

Aurora May Gräeve

Aurora May Gräeve was born 11 weeks prematurely on February 7 and did not come home until March 27.

Blossom Alice Sheldrake

Blossom Alice Sheldrake was born in Colchester on June 6, weighing 7lb 4oz.

Effie Grace McKenna

Effie Grace McKenna was born at Broomfield Hospital on March 11, weighing 6lb 10oz.

Ellie May Shaw

Ellie May Shaw was born in Colchester on June 1, weighing 7lb 8oz.

George Mark John Robinson

George was delivered after an emergency C section at Colchester.

Isabelle Barnes

Isabelle Barnes was born 12 days late on May 7, weighing 8lb 9oz. She is pictured with proud big brother Leo.

Isla Rosie O’Neill

Isla was another Colchester-born baby, weighing 6lb 13oz, much to the delight of her parents and big sister Emily.

Lillie-Rose Liddle

Lillie-Rose Liddle was born on March 23, weighing 7lb 4oz.

Maggie-May Locke

Adorable Maggie-May was born in Colchester on May 8, weighing in at just 4lb 15oz.

Mylah Faith

Mylah Faith was born on April 5, much to the delight of proud mum Chanelle Roberts.

Ottilie Mae Jade Bowler

Bundle of joy Ottilie Mae Jade Bowler was born in Colchester on March 26.

Reggie Thomas

Mum Shay-Marie Keane shared a picture of Reggie Thomas, who was born on March 22.

Thomas Phillip Brazington

Precious arrival Thomas was born after an emergency C section on April 6, weighing 8lbs 9oz.

Victoria-Rose Squire

Lockdown baby Victoria-Rose Squire was born on March 30 at Colchester Hospital.