CLACTON Pier's bosses say the landmark has been dealt a "bitter blow" after the Government reversed its decision to allow the opening of adult gaming centres.

Pier director Billy Ball said the attraction, along with others in the industry, were due to reopen today, but that there were "informed of the U-turn at the 11th hour".

Despite a last ditch bid by many to persuade the Government to change its mind, the effort was unsuccessful.

Mr Ball said he is appalled by the turnaround and described it as an “outrageous” decision.

“We have followed the Government restrictions to the letter throughout this very challenging period,” he said.

Closed - Clacton Pier.

“We were delighted when it was announced that we would be able to reopen the Pier Casino from Monday.

"We spent a week preparing, moving the machines further apart, having the area deep cleaned, acquiring all the necessary PPE and bringing staff back from furlough.

“Everything was in place for staff and customers to return in safety and then we were told on Friday that the Government had changed its mind.

“It is a bitter pill to swallow and will cost us and others in our industry many thousands of pounds at a time when we really need some income.”

Adult Gaming Centres had been categorized along with non-essential retail and betting shops to reopen on June 15.

Pier director - Billy Ball.

Clacton MP Giles Watling threw his full support behind the industry – having received representations from several businesses in Tendring - and got more than 20 MPs to back him with others interested.

“As far as I am concerned, if betting shops and non-essential venues can reopen so should the adult gaming centres,” he said.

“I will be keeping up the pressure in a bid to get this decision reversed.”

Mr Watling added that he had spoken to Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston about the issue.

“The Government is keen to get AGCs open as soon as possible but Public Health England has said not yet,” he added.

"The date is now July 4 but I am aiming to get that brought forward.”

Adult gaming centre - Clacton Pier Casino.

There was further backing from Tendring Council, whose Leader Neil Stock, contacted MP Sir Bernard Jenkin as well as John Fuller, chairman of the National District Council Network.

Mr Stock said tourism is absolutely vital to Tendring.

“Our district relies on tourism and many attractions, including Clacton Pier, will be significantly hit by this change in Government guidance,” he added.