POLICE are hunting for the driver of a car which crashed into a home in Clacton town centre.

A silver car smashed into the building, at the junction of Rosemary Road and Rosemary Crescent, at about 8pm on Sunday, June 14.

Emergency services, including Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene, opposite the former Spice Village restaurant.

The collision left serious damage to the corner of the building and the vehicle.

PC Nathan Bright, from the Stanway Roads Policing Unit, was at the scene of the crash, which was cordoned off after fears were raised over the safety of the building.

The building was previously used for car sales but was converted into a residential unit more than ten years ago.

Smash - a car crashed into a building in Rosemary Road, Clacton.

PC Bright said: "We are currently on scene of a Road Traffic Collision at Rosemary Road.

"The road will be closed for sometime until we are satisfied the building is safe.

"Driver is outstanding and we are making enquiries to locate them."

We are currently on scene of an RTC at Rosemary Road #Clactononsea The road will be closed for sometime until we are satisfied the building is safe. Driver is outstanding and we are making enquiries to locate them. pic.twitter.com/exiXtgDvmd — Pc Nathan Bright (@PcNathanBright1) June 14, 2020

Residents in Rosemary Crescent complained in 2017 that the back yard of the former Spice Village restaurant, which is visible from the main road, had become a dumping ground and that squatters had broken into the property.

Enforcement action was taken to clear up the site following an article in the Gazette.

Residents had also complained that there had been an issue with drug users and dealers using Rosemary Crescent to carry out deals.

But residents reported in 2018 that the problem had disappeared following a police operation clamping down on a drugs gang.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash should call Essex Police on 101.