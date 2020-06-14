Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a shooting yesterday morning.

The man, who was aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital following reports he had been shot multiple times outside an address on Water Lane, Roydon, by a group of people in a car.

Despite efforts of medical staff, he died in hospital this afternoon.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Ins Greg Wood said: "This is now a murder investigation and we will continue our work to find those responsible for this man's death, and bring them to justice.

"Our investigation is progressing well and we're beginning to build up a picture of what happened, but we still need anyone with information to come forward.

“If you saw or heard anyone leaving the area in the moments after the incident, or have any CCTV or dash cam footage, please get in contact with the team.

“It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you think it is, it could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Team by emailing scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk referencing incident 169 of 13 June.

Alternatively please call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.