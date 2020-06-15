A COMMITTED young student and charity worker who helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds has been shortlisted for a national award.

Morvarid Majidavi, 20, who studies sociology at the University of Essex, has been providing support to an 11-year-old girl, from Clacton, since November.

As part of the volunteering project, called IntoUniversity, the passionate mentor has helped the girl with her schoolwork, while inspiring her to reach her potential.

The first in her family to go university, dedicated Morvarid has found the volunteering experience very rewarding, and has been keen to share her experience with others.

“Being a mentor to a lovely 11-year-old girl has been very beneficial and enlightening,” she said.

“It has helped me realise the influence that I have on the younger generation and the importance of shaping and helping them grow into being the best that they can be.

“It has allowed me to focus on something else other than my education, which is very refreshing.”

IntoUniversity works with more than 40,000 young people every year across 31 different centres, and Morvarid is currently working for the charity’s Clacton team.

Morvarid, who was first introduced to the organisation while still studying at sixth form, has now been nominated her for the University Student Volunteer of the Year.

Put forward by her co-workers, the national award is designed to highlight excellent mentors who have shown commitment and enthusiasm and had a positive impact.

Morvarid, who finds out if she has scooped the top prize when the winners are announced in a couple of weeks, says her involvement has inspired her future.

“To be nominated for this award is a real bonus, as I have really enjoyed working with the people at IntoUniversity and being a mentor," she said.

“It has provided me with a lot of skills and experiences, and even made me realise I would potentially like to pursue a career in social work.

"I hope to continue doing it for as long as possible as I have built a nice relationship with my mentee.

“I would definitely recommend other students join IntoUniversity because it is a way of giving back to the community and helping the younger generation.”

To find out more about IntoUniversity visit intouniversity.org.