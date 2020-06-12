A FURTHER death has been recorded at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.

The latest data from NHS England, which were recorded in the 24 hours up to 5pm on Thursday, shows the death occurred on Wednesday.

The death toll at the East Suffolk and North Essex trusts now sits at 340 since the outbreak began.

Across England a further 70 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,860.

Data from the Office for National Statistics data shows that in Colchester there have been 101 deaths involved Covid-19.

This includes all deaths provisionally registered up to May 29.

Of these 22 took place in a care home, two in hospices, one in a home and one in a communal establishment.

The rest occurred in hospital.

In Tendring there have been 143 deaths where Covid-19 was involved.

Of these 31 happened in a care home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the epidemic in care homes "is coming under control", as he announced the Government's testing regime would be expanded to thousands more homes across England.

A social care task force has also been introduced to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the sector, a move which charity Alzheimer’s Society said was “badly needed to ensure an end to the devastation that coronavirus has wreaked in care homes".

Fiona Carragher of Alzheimer’s Society, said the task force should “urgently review why people with dementia have been worst hit by the virus, as well as directly address the complex needs and challenges they have."

"With the threat of a second spike, the Government must ensure that the tragedy of the last few months is not repeated," she added.