POLICE have issued a burglary appeal after an unknown number of men were reported to have been seen entering a porch and searching a coat.
Essex Police received a call at about 1.30pm on Thursday, May 28, from a woman reporting that men were acting suspiciously, in Burrs Road, Clacton.
According to the force, no items are believed to have been stolen, but officers would still like to hear from residents or neighbours who saw anything suspicious.
Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage, or any information, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/75808/20.
Information can also be submitted by visiting essex.police.uk or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.