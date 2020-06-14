RAIL passengers have been told they must wear a face covering when travelling in Essex from Monday.

It follows new rules introduced by the Government on mask and coverings on public transport.

Advice is to avoid public transport and to only travel by train if you need to and you cannot travel another way.

Children under the age of 11 and people with a disability or illness which means they cannot wear a face covering are exempt from wearing them.

Greater Anglia staff will be encouraging customers to wear face coverings – which could be a scarf or bandanna or a face mask - to comply with the new regulation.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial and customer service director, said: “We would urge all customers to wear face coverings if they need to travel by train, so that we can all keep as safe as possible from the virus.

“We’re doing our best to help our customers by making it easier to maintain social distancing and monitoring passenger numbers to make sure trains are long and frequent enough to avoid crowding.

“Please help us to help you by wearing face coverings and following guidelines and instructions on our stations and trains.”

What other measures has Greater Anglia introduced?

Greater Anglia has installed floor markings, one-way systems, new signs and queuing systems, as well as closing some facilities such as benches and waiting rooms to make it easier for customers to socially distance at stations.

People are advised to spend as little time at stations as possible – buying tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app.

Passengers should remain in their seat until they reach their destination, rather than walking down to the front of the train.

Greater Anglia has also stepped up cleaning on stations and trains, concentrating on high-touch areas such as push buttons, grab rails and door handles.

The train company is currently running a revised timetable similar to Saturday service and monitoring passenger numbers on daily basis.