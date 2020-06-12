THREE bungalows in a seaside village suffered "severe fire damage" after an incinerator blaze set alight to a shed.

Four crews of firefighters, from Clacton, Frinton, Brightlingsea, and Weeley, were called to Midway, in Jaywick, shortly after 3.30pm, on Thursday.

In total, the fire service control room had received 25 reports of the incident.

On arrival, the teams discovered an incinerator had set light to a shed which had spread to a bungalow and was also affecting two bungalows positioned either side of it.

Firefighters tackled the fire in sections, while isolating areas and monitoring certain hotspots, as police officers cordoned off the area.

By 5.30pm, the blaze had been extinguished, but all three bungalows had suffered severe fire damage.

The inferno, which follows at least two other bungalow blazes in Jaywick in recent weeks, has prompted incident commander, Stuart Hare, to issue a safety warning to residents.

“We’d urge you to be careful where you set a bonfire or incinerator, make sure it’s away from sheds, fences, trees and plants," he said.

“Be aware of the strength of the wind and wind direction before lighting a bonfire.”